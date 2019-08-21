Jd Com (JD) Holder Investure Has Lowered Stake by $1.60 Million; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut Position by $1.68 Million as Valuation Declined

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 1.29 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 38,336 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62 million, down from 42,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $336.45. About 290,096 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 18/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors accumulated 32,154 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 2,696 shares. 6,110 are held by Coastline. Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp has 2.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,839 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altfest L J & Com Incorporated reported 0.31% stake. Patten Incorporated has 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,644 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 462,406 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Beaumont Finance Partners Limited Company owns 15,926 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.48% or 16,193 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Investment Com Ltd Llc accumulated 700 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 59,850 shares to 226,450 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 193,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Laredo Petroleum Holdings (NYSE:LPI).