Jd Com (JD) Holder Investure Decreased Position by $451,320 as Market Valuation Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Holding Held by Ci Investments Inc

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc analyzed 15,044 shares as the company's stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 27.56 million shares traded or 123.53% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 277,038 shares as the company's stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.37 million, up from 937,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Broderick Brian C reported 2.56% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First National Bank Of Hutchinson reported 4,808 shares stake. Allstate Corp invested in 56,947 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 234,900 were reported by Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability Co. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd stated it has 0.23% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ameriprise Inc stated it has 851,491 shares. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 195,684 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc. First National stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 65,399 were accumulated by Liberty Cap Incorporated. Egerton (Uk) Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.97 million shares. Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0.34% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 723,125 shares to 4.89M shares, valued at $112.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Market Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 88,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)