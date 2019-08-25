Jd Com (JD) Holder Investure Cut Stake; Centene (CNC) Holder Advisor Partners Has Increased Its Holding by $329,501

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 6,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,039 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 19.86 million shares traded or 54.89% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RingCentral, Tapestry, JD.com, DaVita and Aercap highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ACWX, JD, NTES, BAP: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Retail Stocks Likely to Stand Tall This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JD.com Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 184,174 shares. Tcw Grp reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 479,731 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 93,226 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenmede Tru Na owns 1.53 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 850,570 shares. 28,391 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 565,364 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated. 200,000 were reported by Rhenman Prtnrs Asset. Parkside Bancshares And stated it has 20,230 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 4.44 million shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 49,700 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.