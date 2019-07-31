Jd Com (JD) Holder Investure Cut Position by $1.60 Million; As United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Shares Declined, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Raised Holding by $312,455

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69 million, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 5.55 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $255.19. About 948,264 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares to 18,966 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,397 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.85M for 150.15 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.