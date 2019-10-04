Jd Com (JD) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose While Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $382.96. About 410,602 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/03/2018 Lockheed Martin and Remediant partner to protect sensitive information; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 77,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 206,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, down from 284,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 4.21M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 60.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Call) by 13,500 shares to 31,800 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gopro Inc (Put) by 269,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 17,650 shares to 381,497 shares, valued at $25.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 29,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.03 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.