Jd Com (JD) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Stake by $196.83 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Price Declined, Baldwin Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 64.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 6.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 3.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.25 million, down from 10.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 5.16 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $195.01. About 372,334 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $87.17M for 135.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc by 549,989 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $48.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 212,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).