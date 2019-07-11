JD.com Inc. (JD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Yandex N.V. 35 0.00 N/A 2.23 16.30

Table 1 demonstrates JD.com Inc. and Yandex N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.2% Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9%

Risk and Volatility

JD.com Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Yandex N.V.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of JD.com Inc. are 0.9 and 0.5. Competitively, Yandex N.V. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yandex N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for JD.com Inc. and Yandex N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

JD.com Inc.’s average target price is $31.43, while its potential upside is 3.02%. Competitively the average target price of Yandex N.V. is $45.5, which is potential 13.84% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Yandex N.V. is looking more favorable than JD.com Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.2% of JD.com Inc. shares and 80.9% of Yandex N.V. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.11% of JD.com Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.49% of Yandex N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. 13.2% 2.63% 23.69% 40.28% -18.11% 45.44% Yandex N.V. -0.52% -6.9% 7.24% 28.71% 4.16% 32.76%

For the past year JD.com Inc. was more bullish than Yandex N.V.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats on 8 of the 9 factors JD.com Inc.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.