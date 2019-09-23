JD.com Inc. (JD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Since JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48 Travelzoo 15 1.15 N/A 0.43 29.19

Table 1 demonstrates JD.com Inc. and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Travelzoo is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JD.com Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. JD.com Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Travelzoo.

Profitability

Table 2 represents JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5% Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

JD.com Inc.’s current beta is 1.43 and it happens to be 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Travelzoo’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

JD.com Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Travelzoo are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Travelzoo therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JD.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for JD.com Inc. and Travelzoo can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00

JD.com Inc. has a 11.51% upside potential and an average target price of $34.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of JD.com Inc. shares and 36.1% of Travelzoo shares. 2.11% are JD.com Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Travelzoo’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year JD.com Inc. was more bullish than Travelzoo.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.