JD.com Inc. (JD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.64 N/A -3.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of JD.com Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.2% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -287.2% -125.9%

Volatility and Risk

JD.com Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Professional Diversity Network Inc. on the other hand, has 3 beta which makes it 200.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of JD.com Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Professional Diversity Network Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. JD.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for JD.com Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.34% for JD.com Inc. with consensus price target of $31.43.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

JD.com Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 5.5%. 2.11% are JD.com Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. 13.2% 2.63% 23.69% 40.28% -18.11% 45.44% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -5.07% -3.64% 189.09% 31.4% 17.34% 218%

For the past year JD.com Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Summary

JD.com Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.