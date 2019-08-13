JD.com, Inc. (JD) Reaches $29.26 After 8.00% Up Move; Shorts at Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Raised By 13.5%

The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.72% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 17.89M shares traded or 42.81% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COMThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $49.05 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $31.60 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:JD worth $3.92B more.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had an increase of 13.5% in short interest. UMPQ’s SI was 4.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.5% from 3.67 million shares previously. With 1.38M avg volume, 3 days are for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s short sellers to cover UMPQ’s short positions. The SI to Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s float is 1.91%. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 81,930 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $49.05 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, JD Mall and New Businesses. It has a 199.02 P/E ratio. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to clients through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $32.06’s average target is 9.57% above currents $29.26 stock price. JD.com had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. Benchmark maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Daiwa Securities maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. CLSA upgraded JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, March 1. CLSA has “Outperform” rating and $31 target. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.82M for 146.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

