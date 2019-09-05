JD.com, Inc. (JD) At $29.88 Forms Top; Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Shorts Up By 9.04%

JD.com, Inc. (JD) formed multiple top with $31.08 target or 4.00% above today’s $29.88 share price. JD.com, Inc. (JD) has $43.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 5.99 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) had an increase of 9.04% in short interest. GRIF’s SI was 19,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.04% from 17,700 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF)’s short sellers to cover GRIF’s short positions. The SI to Griffin Industrial Realty Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 3,323 shares traded. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 62.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JD.com has $36.5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 15.46% above currents $29.88 stock price. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of JD in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.38 million shares or 1.83% more from 2.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P accumulated 216,628 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 8,328 shares. Kings Point Capital Management owns 53,343 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 1,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Northern invested in 0% or 24,143 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) reported 541 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability stated it has 5,396 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested 0.2% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc invested in 44,100 shares. 281,058 were accumulated by Teton Advsrs. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 113,732 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% stake.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.66 million. As of November 30, 2016, the firm owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It has a 38.6 P/E ratio. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

