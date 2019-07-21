JD.com Inc. (JD) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights JD.com Inc. and TuanChe Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.2% TuanChe Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

JD.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, TuanChe Limited which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. TuanChe Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to JD.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for JD.com Inc. and TuanChe Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

JD.com Inc. has a 1.42% upside potential and an average price target of $31.43.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both JD.com Inc. and TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors at 49.2% and 13.6% respectively. 2.11% are JD.com Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of TuanChe Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. 13.2% 2.63% 23.69% 40.28% -18.11% 45.44% TuanChe Limited -6.52% -11.41% 2.48% 0% 0% -2.22%

For the past year JD.com Inc. had bullish trend while TuanChe Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors TuanChe Limited beats JD.com Inc.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.