JD.com Inc. (JD) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) Comparison side by side

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 TheStreet Inc. 15 0.62 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of JD.com Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of JD.com Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.2% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 33.6% 21%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that JD.com Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TheStreet Inc.’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of JD.com Inc. Its rival TheStreet Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. TheStreet Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than JD.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given JD.com Inc. and TheStreet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 TheStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

JD.com Inc.’s average target price is $31.43, while its potential downside is -0.38%. On the other hand, TheStreet Inc.’s potential downside is -51.53% and its average target price is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that JD.com Inc. seems more appealing than TheStreet Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JD.com Inc. and TheStreet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 65.6%. 2.11% are JD.com Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of TheStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. 13.2% 2.63% 23.69% 40.28% -18.11% 45.44% TheStreet Inc. 0.75% -4.01% 7.82% 20.47% 28.9% 16.32%

For the past year JD.com Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TheStreet Inc.

Summary

TheStreet Inc. beats JD.com Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.