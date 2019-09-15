JD.com Inc. (JD) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and Moxian Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com Inc. 29 0.00 N/A 0.31 96.48 Moxian Inc. 2 60.70 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights JD.com Inc. and Moxian Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows JD.com Inc. and Moxian Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 1.5% Moxian Inc. 0.00% 53.8% -767.7%

Risk & Volatility

JD.com Inc. has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Moxian Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for JD.com Inc. and Moxian Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Moxian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

JD.com Inc.’s average target price is $34.5, while its potential upside is 10.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both JD.com Inc. and Moxian Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 0.08% respectively. About 2.11% of JD.com Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.13% are Moxian Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JD.com Inc. -7.11% -4.1% -0.96% 21.39% -14.93% 42.9% Moxian Inc. 2.56% -17.01% 76.99% -27.27% -77.65% 17.3%

For the past year JD.com Inc. was more bullish than Moxian Inc.

Summary

JD.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Moxian Inc.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. The company also provides an online marketplace for third-party sellers to sell products to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications. In addition, it offers value-added fulfillment services comprising warehousing and delivery, and transaction processing and billing services to third-party sellers; online marketing services for suppliers and sellers; various financial products and services, including supply chain financing and microcredit, consumer financing, online payment, and others to suppliers and third-party sellers; and online-to-offline solutions for customers and offline retailers. As of April 25, 2017, the company operated 7 fulfillment centers and 256 warehouses, and total 6,906 delivery stations and pickup stations in 2,655 counties and districts across the People's Republic of China. JD.com, Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. to jointly build a full-scene smart marketing platform for the company. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network online-to-offline platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform primarily in China. The companyÂ’s products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It offers Moxian+ User App, which provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk, a voice chat service; News Center with daily news items; Game Center that enables users to play games and earn MO-Points; MerchantsÂ’ Stores, which enable users to shop; and MO-Shake that allows users shake their phone to win Merchant sponsored vouchers, MO-Coins or MO-Points, and coupons, discounts, or admission to other events hosted by merchant clients. The company also provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. In addition, it offers social customer relationship management, marketing, event hosting, and vouchers and product listing services, as well as offers analytics reports. Moxian, Inc. serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.