Jd.Com Class A Adr (JD) Holder Davis Selected Advisers Has Upped Stake by $2.17 Million; Alkeon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by $21.62 Million

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 136.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 232,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 402,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.61 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.97. About 1.09M shares traded or 36.29% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 14/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW POSITIVE CLINICAL RESULTS FOR GIVOSIRAN,; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Intends to Advance Lumasiran to a Phase 3 Study in Late 2018; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc. Class A Adr (JD) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 72,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 7.27 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.16M, up from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc. Class A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 11.65 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fang Holdings Ltd. Class A Adr by 494,815 shares to 10.81M shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,989 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,064 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 600,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).