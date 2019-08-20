Jd Com (Call) (JD) Stock Value Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Lifted Position by $480,000; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $489,510

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 4.62M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 3 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $499.48. About 330,626 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 53,633 shares to 782,984 shares, valued at $74.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.58M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.24% or 21,448 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 6,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 1,159 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 78 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) has invested 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,490 were accumulated by Tiger Eye Limited Liability Company. Hills National Bank And Tru Co invested in 0.09% or 558 shares. Moreover, Counselors has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Brighton Jones Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,100 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 33,646 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 86 shares. Orbimed Advisors Lc holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 210,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 52.91 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PRA Health (PRAH) Q2 Earnings Beat, EPS Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intuitive Appoints Amy L. Ladd, M.D. to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic (MDT) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups FY20 EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 22% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “History Suggests This China Stock May Pop – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Avoid JD Stock Until the Geopolitical Dust Settles – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “With Right Partners Now in Place, JD Stock Might Just Be a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 87,678 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 76,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,616 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.