Jd Com (Call) (JD) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.60 Million; Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Holder Rothschild Investment Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 29,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 33,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $211.18. About 1.56M shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 211.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 78,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 25,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.48. About 7.46M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,773 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Group Llp. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 28,597 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Us Bancorp De reported 0.08% stake. Marco Inv Lc holds 0.08% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.12% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Credit Suisse Ag owns 298,633 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.79% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields & Limited Company has invested 1.52% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.32% or 32,274 shares in its portfolio. 69,608 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 1,600 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 1,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.16% or 78,549 shares. Beck Capital Lc holds 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 872 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7,001 shares to 22,608 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 12,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

