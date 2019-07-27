Jd Capital Management Upped Position in General Electric Co (Call) (GE); Churchill Management Has Lifted Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake by $468,120

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TO SEND ABOUT 40 PEOPLE FOR INSPECTION PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,682 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 42,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 21,751 shares to 405,393 shares, valued at $16.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,869 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs.

