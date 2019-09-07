Jd Capital Management Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Has Trimmed by $6.25 Million as Share Value Rose; As Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Share Price Rose, Capital International Sarl Has Lifted Stake by $1.54 Million

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS IT PLANS DISPOSITION OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 30/05/2018 – Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no ‘bad surprises’ at Zodiac; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – ARE MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix

