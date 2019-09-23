Jd Capital Management Stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Has Cut by $4.20 Million; American Assets Has Increased American Assets Tr (AAT) Holding by $9.40 Million as Stock Value Rose

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 420,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 29.15M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – 87CD: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – TO ISSUE RESTATEMENT OF 2017, 2016 EARNINGS ON APRIL 20 REFLECTING NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 232,175 shares traded. American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500.



Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maine-based Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Manhattan stated it has 582,690 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sand Hill Global Limited Liability holds 326,233 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank holds 0.04% or 45,574 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 131,037 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd accumulated 32,660 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,405 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Com stated it has 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Leavell Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19,996 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 697,438 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 134,212 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il stated it has 773,539 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90 million and $346.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Call) by 972,720 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $44.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.



Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 1.06M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 57,072 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). 898,393 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 565,132 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 592,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 33,736 shares. Paloma Partners Company stated it has 6,951 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.01% or 25,919 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 69,225 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 5,106 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American ASets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 2.33M shares.