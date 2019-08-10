Jd Capital Management Maintains Position in General Electric Co (Call) (GE); Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) as Valuation Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 75.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 47,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 15,027 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 62,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.73M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 75.85 million shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – GE CITES POOR OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF THE CO; 18/04/2018 – CFM Intl deploying some 40 technicians to assist Southwest in engine inspections; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stifel Corporation owns 1.79 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 8,376 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 36,643 shares. First City Capital Mngmt has 0.46% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 22,650 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Inc has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Utah Retirement accumulated 1.63 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Lynch And Assocs In stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt Lp has 40,000 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 13,512 were reported by Ltd Ca. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 46,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Lc invested in 0.12% or 98,613 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 6.49M shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 95,960 shares to 119,440 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK) by 246,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).