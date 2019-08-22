Jd Capital Management Lifted Its General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Position by $1.46 Million; Muzinich & Company Increases Holding in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO)

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 576,942 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 78.16M shares traded or 24.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock or 331,684 shares. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 8.00M shares. Ims Capital Mgmt holds 99,915 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust Co invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Daiwa Securities Gp holds 470,048 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 0.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 27,012 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc accumulated 886,011 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Roosevelt Investment Inc holds 0.05% or 39,148 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Comm has 39,728 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 292,622 shares stake. Town And Country Bancorp And Co Dba First Bankers Co holds 36,609 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 1.97 million shares. Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,059 shares.

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 44,666 shares to 794,771 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,053 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Investment Corp.