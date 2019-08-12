Jd Capital Management Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Has Lowered by $6.25 Million; Heartland Advisors Position in Angiodynamics (ANGO) Trimmed by $2.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 28.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 131,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 324,752 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 456,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $734.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 29,243 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics 3Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Backs FY18 Sales $345M-$350M; 04/04/2018 – AngioDynamics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 26.58M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018

Analysts await AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.16 per share. ANGO’s profit will be $1.49 million for 123.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by AngioDynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ANGO shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 36.11 million shares or 1.86% less from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 47,550 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 35,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

