Jd Capital Management Holding in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Increased by $1.46 Million as Share Price Rose; Fidelity Southern New (LION) Position Held by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 42.29 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 33,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 881,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 848,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 636.98% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 9,855 shares. Court Place Ltd Com owns 0.49% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 120,780 shares. Grimes And owns 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 144,366 shares. Fundx Invest Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 48,666 shares. 289.37 million were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 0.19% or 538,986 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 514,523 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins has 0.86% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 290,990 shares. Moller Financial owns 29,269 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bank accumulated 0.1% or 55,000 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 5,288 shares. Verus Finance Ptnrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 13,363 shares. Bb&T Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 517,863 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 2.30 million shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “General Electric Stock Needs Another Spinoff to Create Value – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tax Loss Harvesting With GE – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Possible Upside the Market Is Missing in GE and Siemens – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Company (GE): Longleaf Partners Fund Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Some GE factories reject labor deal – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 122,500 shares to 73,500 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AMTD) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $316,990 activity. The insider SMITH RANKIN M JR bought 10,000 shares worth $305,000.