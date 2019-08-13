Jd Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $6.25 Million; As Sunpower (SPWR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $429,462

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 61.00 million shares traded or 18.05% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Will Disclose Plan in Next Couple of Months; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GE sets aside $1.5 billion for investigation settlement after talks with the Justice Department; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.52M shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER FILED A REQUEST TO EXEMPT SOME OF ITS PRODUCTS FROM U.S. SOLAR IMPORT TARIFFS; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $398.9 MLN VS $429.5 MLN; 05/03/2018 Yann Brandt: Breaking: SunPower Adds Tesla, sonnen to Equinox Home Solar Systems; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER-2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $50 MLN REDUCTION OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST INCOME FROM ANTICIPATED SALE OF LEASE PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 16/03/2018 – SunPower likely to expand U.S. manufacturing as tariffs weigh; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Battleground That Is GE Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE stock swings back to gains in wake of earnings and free cash flow beats, raised outlook – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GE on hunt for new CFO as Miller steps down – Boston Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tax Loss Harvesting With GE – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Electric a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.59 million activity. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,427 shares. Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). California-based Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Papp L Roy & Associates owns 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 36,640 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Company has 25,461 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Colony Group Limited Liability Company reported 116,925 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability accumulated 53,848 shares. Moreover, New England Research Mgmt has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 37,455 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt owns 136,371 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 3.51M shares or 0% of the stock. Triangle Wealth stated it has 29,278 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,223 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 217,239 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 27,581 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Il stated it has 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SunPower’s Shares Plunged 10.4% on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: SunPower (SPWR) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SolarEdge (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunPower Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 186,939 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.17% or 322,729 shares. Art Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 17,465 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd accumulated 21,742 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 137,667 shares. 12,101 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 413,625 shares. 28 were accumulated by Loeb Prtnrs Corp. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Mackay Shields has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 94,339 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 11,329 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). 34,200 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mgmt.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 55,000 shares to 428,525 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 12,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).