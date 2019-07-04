Jd Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Stock Price Rose; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $460,761

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,555 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 117,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 02/04/2018 – GE Healthcare to sell certain software assets for $1.05 bln; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 16/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE’S MOYO SAYS GE INTERESTED TO INVEST IN ZIMBABWE

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE’s Jet Engine Business Continues Its Dominant Run – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GE Shareholders Have More to Worry About Than Mexican Tariffs – Yahoo News” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock slips after bearish J.P. Morgan analyst questions focus on deal ‘headlines’ – MarketWatch” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ABB taps GE vet to take over U.S. ops – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 22.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,243 are owned by Intrust Commercial Bank Na. Montgomery Investment Mngmt has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.15% or 6.53 million shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Lbmc Invest Lc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lincoln owns 153,364 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,155 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 45,742 shares. Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 63,757 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation has 61,962 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd reported 1,090 shares. 146,462 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 44,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 77,210 are held by St Germain D J. 49,889 are held by Homrich Berg.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey holds 1.34% or 181,244 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn owns 23,063 shares. Granite Invest Partners stated it has 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp accumulated 659,415 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com accumulated 2.50M shares or 1.46% of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Incorporated reported 1,878 shares stake. Ironwood Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,179 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Korea Invest has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Asset Inc Tx has 45,324 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Jacobs And Ca holds 90,765 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Grp Lc holds 0.14% or 5,409 shares. Heritage Mgmt has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aurora Inv Counsel holds 1.39% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. 80,000 are owned by Segantii Mgmt.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,805 shares to 12,545 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,025 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.