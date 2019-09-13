Jd Capital Management Has Lowered General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stake; Jackson Square Partners Has Raised Its Guidewire Software Com Usd0.0001 (GWRE) Position

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased General Electric Co (Call) (GE) stake by 51.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 420,100 shares as General Electric Co (Call) (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Jd Capital Management Llc holds 400,000 shares with $4.20 million value, down from 820,100 last quarter. General Electric Co (Call) now has $82.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 31.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM, sources say [23:16 BST16 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Guidewire Software Inc Com Usd0.0001 (GWRE) stake by 1136.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 1.77M shares as Guidewire Software Inc Com Usd0.0001 (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 1.93 million shares with $195.43 million value, up from 155,902 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc Com Usd0.0001 now has $8.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 311,811 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. J Goldman Co LP holds 36,767 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl invested in 42,182 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fincl Counselors accumulated 716,645 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.52% or 20.54 million shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited reported 62,608 shares. 406,128 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System. Lucas Cap Mgmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 37,625 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 509,113 shares. Investment Counsel accumulated 75,051 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Co invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 313,435 shares. Hartford Financial Inc holds 0.08% or 21,936 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Monarch Cap invested 0.62% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lau Associates Lc has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 18.10 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 8.93% above currents $9.41 stock price. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5 target in Monday, April 8 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Daiwa Securities. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $8 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc Com stake by 350,347 shares to 5.14M valued at $588.68 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 410,993 shares and now owns 6.19M shares. Kkr & Co Inc Cl A Cl A was reduced too.