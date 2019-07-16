Jd Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) as Stock Value Rose; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Stock Declined While Anchorage Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.36 Million

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 622,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.47M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.52M, down from 20.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.02M market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 559,353 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY NET SALES $219.8 MLN VS $221.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 23/03/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL PULLS HOUGHTON DEAL FROM EU REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 36.88M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – 87CD: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity.

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Stock Just Popped 14% Today – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. (HMHC) CEO John Lynch on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Abraxas Petroleum, Restoration Robotics, Cemex SAB de CV, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s (HMHC) CEO John Lynch on Q3 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2017.

Analysts await Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 117.65% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. HMHC’s profit will be $3.72M for 46.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 30,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Ltd Co reported 0.06% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Gsa Prns Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 113,096 shares. Prtnrs Llc owns 0.02% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 59,607 shares. Symons Cap Management reported 15,768 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 258,488 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). 99,500 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The owns 69,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 48,113 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 81,851 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co reported 46,142 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 1.02 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 78,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,048 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.42% or 109,026 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Inc invested in 10,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Iowa Comml Bank invested in 0.16% or 34,817 shares. Everett Harris Communications Ca accumulated 100,076 shares. Moreover, Putnam Fl Mngmt has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Anderson Hoagland And Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 102,490 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 152,400 shares. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 0% or 18,193 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 2.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 82,105 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated has 0.22% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Manhattan Comm owns 650,467 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt has invested 0.35% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Taconic Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 845,000 shares. 111,278 are held by North Star Management Corporation.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Amazon, GE, and Boeing Strike a Deal That Could Only Happen in Paris – Barron’s” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Danaher Really Is The Mullet – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With the 737 Max Due Back Soon, Will General Electric (GE) Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GEâ€™s stock breakout after record Paris Air Show orders confirms bullish technical tone – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.