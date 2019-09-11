Jd Capital Management Has Increased Position in General Electric Co (Call) (GE); Diker Management Stake in Healthequity (HQY) Has Raised by $912,500

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 39.73 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 747,492 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HealthEquity Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Down 16.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for HealthEquity (HQY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: PODD,OPGN,HQY – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markopolos’ GE short seller partner remains a mystery – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE’s France chief under investigation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley reinstates coverage on GE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.