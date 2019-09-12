Jd Capital Management Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Stake By $3.50 Million; Aegion (INSU) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 42.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 349,500 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Jd Capital Management Llc holds 470,600 shares with $4.94M value, down from 820,100 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $81.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 40.90M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric

Aegion Corp (INSU) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 49 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 50 cut down and sold positions in Aegion Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 29.62 million shares, down from 29.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aegion Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 39 Increased: 38 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,755 were reported by Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Company. Foster & Motley Inc owns 13,088 shares. Oakworth Inc invested in 20,084 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 94,410 shares. Forbes J M & Com Ltd Liability Partnership holds 40,827 shares. Orrstown Finance Svcs owns 3,639 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rock Point Ltd Com invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adirondack Company holds 0.27% or 37,145 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital reported 16,363 shares stake. Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.77% or 99,322 shares. Argent Tru Company accumulated 176,865 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 35,859 shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Mngmt stated it has 12,797 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 0.24% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.49 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock.

Among 10 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 10.10% above currents $9.31 stock price. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 15. JP Morgan downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, April 8. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 15 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell” on Friday, March 15. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 17.90 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Electric Stock Worth the Risk? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “GE Is Giving Up Its Majority Stake in Baker Hughes – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MGIC Investment Records Solid Insurance in Force in August – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Serna to Boost Personal Lines – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US commercial insurance prices surge in the second quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “â€œIt’s not yet a truly hard insurance market,â€ states Willis Towers Watson’s Mining Risk Review 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Insurance Acquisition Corp. for 272,052 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 128,020 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 24,000 shares.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company has market cap of $205.50 million.