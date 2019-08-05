Jd Capital Management Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Position By $6.25 Million; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Increased Its Seaspan (SSW) Holding

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased Seaspan Corp (SSW) stake by 99.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired 38.46 million shares as Seaspan Corp (SSW)’s stock rose 1.60%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 77.16 million shares with $670.48 million value, up from 38.69 million last quarter. Seaspan Corp now has $2.03B valuation. The stock decreased 4.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 560,008 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q EPS 37c; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP SSW.N SAYS RYAN COURSON APPOINTED CFO; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SNAMES RYAN COURSON AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN: IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6B; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q REV. $224.8M, EST. $224.0M; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Fourth 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – IN JAN, 2019, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF FAIRFAX’S SECOND DEBENTURE INVESTMENT

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 95.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Jd Capital Management Llc holds 32,500 shares with $325,000 value, down from 657,500 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $84.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 53.10 million shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 10/04/2018 – UGANDA AWARDS REFINERY DEAL TO GE-LED GROUP: MUSEVENI; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,036 are owned by Sabal Tru. Meritage Port has 17,000 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.27% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.69 million shares. Axa reported 0.06% stake. Barnett Company stated it has 4,050 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nordea Invest Management owns 962,890 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Global holds 21.13M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose Ltd invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pzena Invest Limited Liability Co reported 60.45 million shares stake. Sage Fin Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 53,029 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0.47% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 238,705 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd accumulated 1.16M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Investors Buy General Electric Stock After GEâ€™s Earnings, Guidance Beat? – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 4 analysts covering Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, May 9 to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of SSW in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SSW in report on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating.