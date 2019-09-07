Jd Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by $1.46 Million as Valuation Rose; As Full House Resorts (FLL) Market Valuation Declined, Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 42,745 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 04/04/2018 – GE AND EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN AGREEMENT TO OPTIMIZE POWER PLANT FLEET INFRASTRUCTURE AT ITALY’S CANDELA POWER PLANT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $65,950 activity. THOMAS CRAIG W bought 20,000 shares worth $44,400.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.89M for 6.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. The insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337.

