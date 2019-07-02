Jd Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Market Valuation Rose; Legacy Capital Partners Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Raised by $363,870

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 39.86M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 03/05/2018 – GE POWER NAMES ROBERT MORGAN TO LEAD NEW ENERGY STORAGE UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AFTER DEAL, CO TO HAVE ABOUT $8 BLN IN REVENUES, HIGHER MARGINS, ABOUT 15 PCT CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR ONE; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 21/05/2018 – GE: DEAL EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ HOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.68. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na holds 375,571 shares. Richard C Young Communications invested in 1.08% or 47,957 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Compton Mgmt Inc Ri invested in 2.37% or 46,310 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.48% or 32,024 shares. 59,147 are held by Stralem & Com Inc. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 833 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Investment has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,430 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 4.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,422 shares. Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability holds 6,992 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Yorktown Management & Rech Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,500 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 169,404 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Rhenman Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,887 shares. Welch Limited Company reported 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 614,857 are held by Allstate. Korea Investment holds 6.71 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Ltd reported 12,861 shares. Financial Architects accumulated 10,194 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 38.69M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory reported 10,715 shares. Natixis LP reported 899,069 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 13,223 shares. 16,995 were accumulated by Harvest Cap Management. Golub Gru invested in 2.26% or 2.61M shares. Payden Rygel reported 3,502 shares. Interactive Fincl Advisors has 1,000 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 185,809 shares. 488 were reported by Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. Profund Advsr Lc stated it has 152,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.