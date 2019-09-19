Jd Capital Management Decreased Holding in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) as Market Valuation Rose; As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stock Price Rose, Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Position

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 28,165 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 20,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.92M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 51.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 420,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 820,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 33.62 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 09/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 30/04/2018 – NIGERIA SIGNS DEAL WITH GE-LED GROUP TO START WORK ON RAILWAY

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 18.12 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 39,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Fire Group Inc invested in 1.02% or 275,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 2.32M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 1,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 101,670 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,996 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt owns 1.10M shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.02% or 15,961 shares in its portfolio. 31,781 were accumulated by Rock Point Limited Liability Com. Valley National Advisers Incorporated invested in 45,206 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Milestone invested in 0.02% or 10,861 shares. 44,748 were reported by Johnson Gru Incorporated. Capital Advisors Ok owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22,708 shares. 112,341 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Regents Of The University Of California holds 1.19% or 40,075 shares.

Jd Capital Management Llc, which manages about $832.90 million and $346.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Call) by 972,720 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $44.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 24,174 shares to 5,867 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 30,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,385 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited owns 52,475 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 211 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 756,544 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 44,372 shares. 491,446 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Earnest Ptnrs Lc accumulated 159,751 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.03% or 48,641 shares. 18.67 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Synovus reported 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Paloma Partners Mngmt invested in 49,543 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinebridge Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 234,302 shares.