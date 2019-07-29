Jd Capital Management Cut General Electric Co (GE) Position; Last Week Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Coverage

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 95.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Jd Capital Management Llc holds 32,500 shares with $325,000 value, down from 657,500 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $90.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 23.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – FEEDBACK PLC – ANNOUNCES A SOFTWARE LICENCE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC HEALTHCARE (GEHC) FOR TEXRAD; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, the Herald, VC; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Among 6 analysts covering Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antofagasta PLC had 44 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 5. See Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) latest ratings:

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. The company has market cap of 9.29 billion GBP. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services divisions. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. The firm produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

The stock increased 0.38% or GBX 3.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 942. About 2.37 million shares traded. Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Are Analysts Saying About Antofagasta plc's (LON:ANTO) Growth?" on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "If You Had Bought Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 93% Gain Today" published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Do Analysts See Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Performing In The Years Ahead?" on May 18, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. General Electric had 41 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, February 1. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $13 target.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.