Jcsd Capital Upped Stake in Synovus Financial (SNV); Keating Investment Counselors Position in Intel (INTC) Has Lowered by $1.62 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 30,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,312 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 141,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,321 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Girard Ltd reported 2.15% stake. Pitcairn Communications reported 39,596 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). South Carolina-based Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability has invested 1.99% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Westchester Cap Management has invested 5.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sprucegrove Invest Management Ltd accumulated 1.74% or 483,340 shares. Strategic Finance Ser Incorporated accumulated 117,587 shares. 1.04M were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Ca holds 3.12% or 138,346 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kopp Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,200 shares. 95,568 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.88% stake. Granite Invest Prtn Lc has 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $249,284 activity.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delta, Potbelly, Intel, Samsung and Advanced Micro highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s How Intel Stock (INTC) Could Rally to $58 – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: INTC, BGS, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,000 shares to 146,349 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,820 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synovus Financial: Dividend Powerhouse Not Slowing Down – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “RBC Capital Transfers Coverage on Synovus Financial (SNV) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.