Jcsd Capital Trimmed Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Position; CELTIC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (CLTFF) Shorts Increased By 25%

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) stake by 22.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 59,000 shares as Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG)’s stock declined 8.51%. The Jcsd Capital Llc holds 207,144 shares with $3.41M value, down from 266,144 last quarter. Sb Financial Group Inc. now has $107.57M valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 6,563 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CELTIC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) had an increase of 25% in short interest. CLTFF’s SI was 500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 25% from 400 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 1 days are for CELTIC PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)’s short sellers to cover CLTFF’s short positions. It closed at $1.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary Celtic F.C. The company has market cap of $188.24 million. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates through three divisions: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13M for 8.60 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $26,985 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W on Friday, May 10. On Thursday, August 15 the insider MARTIN WILLIAM G bought $8,040. KLEIN MARK A bought $17,050 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. On Friday, June 21 HELBERG TOM R bought $6,198 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 370 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,578 shares. Moreover, Denali Lc has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 125 shares. Cutler Cap Management Limited Company holds 1.23% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 185,003 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Punch & Assocs Invest Mgmt holds 161,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd has 175,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd holds 0% or 12,486 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 78,774 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 73,962 shares. Jcsd Cap Ltd reported 207,144 shares. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 11,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Gru accumulated 1,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Stieven Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.8% stake.

