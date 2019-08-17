Jcsd Capital Raised Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position by $1.16 Million; Stock Price Rose; Iconiq Capital Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Stake by $5.08 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 447,956 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 95.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 26,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,209 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 27,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 119,394 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 23,264 shares. 218,471 were accumulated by Thornburg Inv. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd accumulated 1.36% or 5.83 million shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenbrier Prtn Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 400,000 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership invested in 40,019 shares. Delta Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 543,640 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Lc owns 751 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miller Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 100,552 were accumulated by Compton Capital Management Inc Ri. West Coast Ltd invested in 73,447 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Mcf Limited has 17,324 shares.

More notable recent Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Market Timing Secrets No One Talks About – August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelty Southern Gets Acquired: I’m Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 121,000 shares to 146,349 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,000 activity.