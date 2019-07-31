Jcsd Capital Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) Has Upped by $4.90 Million as Stock Price Declined; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Maintains Position in 21Vianet Group (VNET)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 66,006 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 451,545 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.42M shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $134.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,201 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).