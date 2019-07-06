Jcsd Capital Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) Has Boosted by $4.90 Million; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lifted Its Position in Ferro (FOE) by $11.31 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 633,043 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 53.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 628,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.16 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 228,182 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ferro Corp.’s New Secd Credit Fac And Lns ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – SAY CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS TO TAKEN DECISION TO LIQUIDATE COMPANY

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $348,715 activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 was made by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 346 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 235,772 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated accumulated 354,495 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 42 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Ltd Com invested in 3.29 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 128,500 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 217,501 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.04% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Argent Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 207,949 shares. 15,087 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag has 69,425 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 3,070 shares to 10,346 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value (IWS) by 6,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,920 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,820 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Network.

