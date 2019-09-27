Jcsd Capital Position in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Upped by $3.49 Million; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 41,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $206.05. About 495,434 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 1.13M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN)

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

