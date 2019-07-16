Jcsd Capital Position in Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.35M, down from 6.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.39M shares traded or 16.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 266,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 286,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 1,885 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 5.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Ser Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 1,810 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 11,883 shares. Zpr Invest Management accumulated 37,869 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co owns 14,600 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.4% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Moreover, National Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Corporation holds 178,745 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 134 shares. Ejf Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 529,151 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. 195,152 were reported by Maltese Mngmt Limited Com. Punch & Inv Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Banc Funds Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 138,889 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Jcsd Cap Limited Co holds 3.54% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 266,144 shares.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.84 million for 9.34 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $56,013 activity. Shares for $26,985 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W on Friday, May 10. KLEIN MARK A bought $17,050 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Tuesday, June 11.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 435,000 shares to 822,299 shares, valued at $132.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 809,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

