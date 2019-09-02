Jcsd Capital Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; National Investment Services Holding in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Has Decreased by $518,430

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 144,040 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB)

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 41,087 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX)

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.72M for 21.19 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc by 18,932 shares to 71,408 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95,067 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Penn Capital Management reported 0.04% stake. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company holds 15,874 shares. Moreover, Teton Advsr has 0.16% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Nuance Invs Ltd has invested 0.35% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Guyasuta Invest Advisors Inc owns 6,550 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 9,069 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 14,977 shares. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 295 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 22,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 9,811 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Renaissance Ltd Company reported 589,800 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 0% or 464 shares. Wi holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 8,485 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 16,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 0.03% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 2.03M shares. Secor LP invested in 68,765 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 137,253 shares. Ameriprise reported 758,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability invested in 11,499 shares. 10,102 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Natixis owns 26,074 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 77,399 shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 278,824 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Pl Advisors Limited Com invested in 1.72% or 172,497 shares. Moreover, Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.74% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company accumulated 169,558 shares or 0.09% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 64,911 shares. Quantbot Lp reported 200 shares.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares to 127,201 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Financial Network.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity.