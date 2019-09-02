Jcsd Capital Lowered Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) as Market Value Rose; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Value Rose, Redwood Capital Management Lifted Holding

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 4.23M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 158,541 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 25,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc reported 1.42M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 52,695 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hg Vora Capital Mngmt Lc holds 20.8% or 32.50M shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 268,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Css Limited Liability Il reported 1.50M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc stated it has 44,742 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Silver Point Lp has 16.23M shares for 19.84% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. The Connecticut-based Lorber David A has invested 4.71% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 29,300 shares to 875,000 shares, valued at $36.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,780 activity.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.02M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.09% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Interest Grp Incorporated holds 34,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsrs Asset owns 1,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 69,415 shares. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 33,093 shares. Phocas Financial Corp invested 0.81% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 18,739 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 41,333 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Ltd Company accumulated 27,530 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 204,430 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 23,805 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Salzhauer Michael reported 8,540 shares. Citigroup holds 9,732 shares.

