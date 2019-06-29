Jcsd Capital Lifted Synovus Financial (SNV) Position by $4.90 Million; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder South State Has Cut Its Holding

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 2.89M shares traded or 83.61% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

South State Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation Com (ORCL) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 36,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,743 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 142,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 42.57M shares traded or 215.95% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14,721 shares to 281,850 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 61,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

