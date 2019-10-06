Jcsd Capital Increases Stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB); Holder Palladium Partners Raised Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 13,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 255,113 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.58M, up from 241,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 60.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 41,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $197.67. About 479,658 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 48,900 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,232 shares to 40,353 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Usa Quality Fctr (QUAL) by 5,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,043 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

