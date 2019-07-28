Jcsd Capital Increases Stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB); Perceptive Advisors Lowered Retrophin (RTRX) Stake by $6.32 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 145,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 446,569 shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 34.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.70% the S&P500.

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 296,800 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.67M shares to 6.54M shares, valued at $135.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 915,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. 2,130 Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares with value of $45,667 were sold by ASELAGE STEVE. REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. 1,985 shares were sold by ROTE WILLIAM E., worth $42,558.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 252,089 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 51,238 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 32,398 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.03% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 535,438 shares. Northern holds 530,197 shares. 205,000 are owned by Opaleye Mngmt. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 263 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 55,520 shares. 1.07M were reported by Invesco Limited. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Principal holds 0% or 19,153 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,574 shares. American Century Companies holds 174,786 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co holds 48,720 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Co owns 143,540 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Montag A And Associate invested in 13,121 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 27,092 shares. Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 568,909 shares. Aperio Gp Lc owns 8,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Secor Lp has 0.49% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 68,765 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 682,786 shares or 4.64% of all its holdings. Maltese Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.59% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles Co Lp reported 257,681 shares. Parametric Lc owns 45,689 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

