Jcsd Capital Holds Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL); Total Systems Services (TSS) Holder Leavell Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $908,800

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 70,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 354,198 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 112,214 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41M, down from 119,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.58% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 12,645 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Advsr accumulated 11,339 shares. Amp Investors Ltd holds 0% or 9,370 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Voya Inv Lc invested in 18,174 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com holds 4,836 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.61% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). M&T Bankshares reported 4,766 shares stake. Bancshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 421,515 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 666,457 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co holds 0% or 5,277 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 818,663 shares. Systematic Finance Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Convergence Partners Llc owns 4,665 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 131,040 shares to 426,300 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV) by 6,631 shares to 170,338 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore Co accumulated 0.11% or 3,836 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company owns 5,984 shares. Korea, Korea-based fund reported 600 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 7,105 shares or 0.12% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1.21 million shares. The Australia-based Amp Limited has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Eaton Vance Management holds 105,225 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 2,611 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 1.60M were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bluemar Mngmt Ltd Llc has 93,839 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 64,933 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.08% or 33,314 shares. Synovus accumulated 12.32M shares.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.