Jcsd Capital Holds Position in Synovus Financial (SNV); As Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $436,650

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 700,297 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 3.53 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares to 266,144 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 25,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,201 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.