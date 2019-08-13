Jcsd Capital Holds Holding in Synovus Financial (SNV); Redmile Group Raised Its Holding in Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) as Valuation Declined

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 4.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.30 million, up from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.77M market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 404,735 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 653,664 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 55,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,144 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In by 24,527 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $37.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).